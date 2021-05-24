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George Soros MEDIA MATTERS Manifesto to remove Trump
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32 views • May 24, 2021
Link to the Manifesto
https://www.scribd.com/user/307211856/Joe#from_embed
Created by Brock, the document was given out at a private meeting with deep-pocketed liberals/leftists in January. The meeting was led by David Brock, founder of Media Matters and a close ally of George Soros who also provides much of his funding.
https://www.scribd.com/user/307211856/Joe#from_embed
Created by Brock, the document was given out at a private meeting with deep-pocketed liberals/leftists in January. The meeting was led by David Brock, founder of Media Matters and a close ally of George Soros who also provides much of his funding.
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