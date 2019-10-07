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Trump Activates Marines to Stop Deep State Coup
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83 views • October 07, 2019
EXCLUSIVE! Trump Activates U.S. Marine Reserves For 'Emergency Within The United States' To Stop Illegal Coup
In an unprecedented move, President Trump has activated the U.S. Marine reserves to respond to an “emergency within the United States,” citing “threats to the Homeland.” Alex Jones breaks it all down.
“MARINES ORDERED TO ACTIVE DUTY ISO DEFENSE SUPPORT OF CIVIL AUTHORITIES.”
https://www.infowars.com/exclusive-trump-activates-u-s-marine-reserves-for-emergency-within-the-united-states-to-stop-illegal-coup/
In an unprecedented move, President Trump has activated the U.S. Marine reserves to respond to an “emergency within the United States,” citing “threats to the Homeland.” Alex Jones breaks it all down.
“MARINES ORDERED TO ACTIVE DUTY ISO DEFENSE SUPPORT OF CIVIL AUTHORITIES.”
https://www.infowars.com/exclusive-trump-activates-u-s-marine-reserves-for-emergency-within-the-united-states-to-stop-illegal-coup/
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