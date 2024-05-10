"We are billions of people. Let's just stand up and say stop. We will not comply."
Pascal Najadi, son of WEF co-founder, calls for members of the WEF to be arrested for their role in injecting a "bioweapon" into 5.7 billion people, from which he and his mother are now dying.
"It's a democide, and you'll be judged. It will be corrected in the name of humanity."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.