"We are billions of people. Let's just stand up and say stop. We will not comply."



Pascal Najadi, son of WEF co-founder, calls for members of the WEF to be arrested for their role in injecting a "bioweapon" into 5.7 billion people, from which he and his mother are now dying.



"It's a democide, and you'll be judged. It will be corrected in the name of humanity."

