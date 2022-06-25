SKETCHY NEIGHBORHOOD FULL OF EMPTY MCMANSIONS, ILLEGAL WORKERS, UKRAINIAN FLAG

HOUSING COSTS ARE SKYROCKETING IN THE US SOUTHWEST. FEW AMERICANS CAN AFFORD HOUSING ANYMORE. SHOCKINGLY, THOUSANDS OF HOUSES SIT EMPTY AND MANY MORE BEING BUILT BY ILLEGAL ALIEN WORKERS.





Apparently many foreign(chinese, muslim)absentee owners are buying up our housing supply populating with their anchor babies and worse.





I video document a mansion flying a Ukrainian flag.





This flag really represents an evil globalist run regime laundering stolen US tax $, child trafficking to pedophiles, killing people for organs and globalist run bioweapon labs that could kill billions of people.





The proceeds of these crimes are used to buy these empty mansions while millions of Americans go homeless and die from the eugenics pharma poison jabs.





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