HURT ONLY THOSE MEN THAT HAVE NOT THE SEAL OF GOD IN THEIR FOREHEAD. (Mirror by Jonathan Kleck)

46 views • June 18, 2023

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Getting ready for a HUGE video. Just too tired to deliver tonight.

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