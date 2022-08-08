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Putin Panic! Ukraine Will Use More Panzerhaubitze 2000 Howitzers To Destroy Russia
High Hopes
High Hopes
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27 views • August 08, 2022

US Military News


Aug 5, 2022 The German government has approved a request from defense company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) to produce 100 PzH 2000 howitzers for the Ukrainian Army - although it will likely take months before the first artillery weapons units arrive in the war-torn country.


Germany's readiness to sell large numbers of Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers marked a significant increase in military support for Ukraine. Germany has sent nine PzH 2000 of its army supplies to Ukraine. Ukrainian officials say that advanced weapons have made a valuable contribution to their fight against Putin's forces.


The PzH 2000 155 mm howitzer is some of the most powerful artillery weapons in the German military stockpile. This howitzer can hit targets up to 40 kilometers (25 miles).


Video Credit:

Bundeswehr

Department of Defense

NATO

Defence of Ukraine



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CSiU2nYBwIo

Keywords
current eventsweaponspanicrussiawarputinus military newsukrainegermanyhowitzersartillerypanzerhaubitze 2000
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