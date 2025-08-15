BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

AI and Shadow People – Scott Hensler
Grumpy Old Exorcist
Grumpy Old Exorcist
26 views • 1 day ago

Show 136: Part two of two – Artificial Intelligence already has control of our Internet, cell service Wi-Fi and satellite service to the point Psychotronics technology, (refers to electronic radio-wave interaction between mind and matter) is able to control our minds will and emotions. Thus causing someone to think they are schizophrenic, hearing voice or just plain going mad!

Montauk Project Part 1- https://www.bitchute.com/video/FyQMKRSBNaCc

Montauk Project with Preston Nichols - https://www.bitchute.com/video/DJLBPPBO72Jb

Voice to Skull Technology in the Churches - https://www.bitchute.com/video/sJTtFOmtZgrI

Donation - https://buymeacoffee.com/grumpyoldexorcist

Holistic Skin Care: https://SimplyHolisticStore.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GrumpyOldExorcist

SoundCloud playlist: https://soundcloud.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/sets

Main website: https://scotthenslernetwork.org

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/GrumpyOldExorcist

Audio only: https://grumpy-old-exorcist.mixlr.com/recordings

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/GrumpyOldExorcists

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/scotthensler/home


