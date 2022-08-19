Rivian R1T vs. Toyota Tundra: How Far Can Each Truck Tow On A Single 'Fill-Up'?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thanks to Keeps for sponsoring this video! Head to https://www.keeps.com/TFLTruck to get 50% off your first order of Keeps hair loss treatment. ( https://tfl-studios.com/ ) Check out our new spot to find ALL our content, from news to videos and our podcasts! Just how far can you tow with the electric Rivian R1T and how efficient is an all-electric truck against a conventional gas truck like the 2022 Toyota Tundra? Andre finds out in this head-to-head range test! ( http://www.patreon.com/tflcar ) Visit our Patreon page to support the TFL team! Watch more videos from TFL Studios: The Fast Lane Truck ( https://www.youtube.com/tfltruck ) The Fast Lane Car ( https://www.youtube.com/tflcar ) TFLoffroad ( https://www.youtube.com/tfloffroad ) TFLbike (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo9x... ) TFLnow ( https://www.youtube.com/tflnow ) TFLclassics ( http://www.youtube.com/tflclassics ) TFLtalk (https://www.youtube.com/tfltalk ) TFL Podcasts: TFL Talkin' Cars Podcast ( https://tflcar.libsyn.com/ ) TFL Talkin' Trucks Podcast ( https://tfltruck.libsyn.com/ ) #Rivian #Tundra #EVvsGas TIMESTAMPS: 0:00 Intro 3:13 Loop #1 — Rivian R1T 11:56 Loop #2 — Toyota Tundra 14:51 The Results