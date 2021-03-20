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Malevolent Influence Operations Part 3 of 4
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91 views • March 20, 2021
The Congressional Knowledge Management System is Hoover on steroids.
We lost the republic to evil, pure evil.
Small business is the latest target- the real innovators have either been captured by debt or threats on their lives. Were recent deaths a direct message to other decent people ? - New Jersey's Judge Salas' sons death comes to mind.
We lost the republic to evil, pure evil.
Small business is the latest target- the real innovators have either been captured by debt or threats on their lives. Were recent deaths a direct message to other decent people ? - New Jersey's Judge Salas' sons death comes to mind.
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