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peace and safety watch !!
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65 views • March 25, 2020
UN NEWS article :
https://news.un.org/en/story/2020/03/1059972?fbclid=IwAR2eclh415fIblGmY6TaKgDIUky4NeV9jDvQdF3ALn1qdgDf66tLqLTmNCQ
1Th 5:3 For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape.
https://news.un.org/en/story/2020/03/1059972?fbclid=IwAR2eclh415fIblGmY6TaKgDIUky4NeV9jDvQdF3ALn1qdgDf66tLqLTmNCQ
1Th 5:3 For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape.
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