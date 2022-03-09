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The Hand of Satan Squeezing America Vision
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
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87 views • March 09, 2022

This is a vision I had while praying and interceding for our country America.

Isaiah 55:6 Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:

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americaprophetic visionsatans hand
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