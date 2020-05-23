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KT McFarland on US strategic approach to China report: 'Throw it in the trash'
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5 views • May 23, 2020
Former Trump deputy national security adviser KT McFarland talks to Lou Dobbs about the report the White House released focusing on the United States' strategic approach to China.
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