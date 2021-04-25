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The BBC got a former black police officer on to discuss Chauvin's convictions, they clearly weren't expecting the truth bombs and ended the interview prematurely.
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1387 views • April 25, 2021
https://t.me/DrTenpenny/8024 Bravo to this ex Police officer. He just said something the BBC have never dared to say.... Truth. The BBC got a former black police officer on to discuss Chauvin's convictions, they clearly weren't expecting the truth bombs and ended the interview prematurely. This man just dropped a big fat truth bomb. Wow, God bless him YES!!!!! This is what happens when educated people speak the truth!!! Excellent interview. I only hope that we continue to stay united like this against those who want to take our freedoms. Thank you Brandon Tatum for speaking with courage and staying honest. https://www.brighteon.com/0a293313-3019-4a11-9ad3-3cb94acc7498
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