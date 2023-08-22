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Culture War | Guest: Mr. Kirk Post | Think Deeper | Classical Christian Education | “In Thy Light We See Light” | Augustine Christian Academy
Moms On A Mission
Moms On A Mission
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15 views • August 22, 2023

Today, Mr. Kirk Post, the founder of Augustine Christian Academy (ACA), in Tulsa, Oklahoma, joins Moms on a Mission to discuss Classical Christian Education and explains how that is different from other styles of education. Mr. Post shares that he has taught for 48 years and that ACA teaches students to think deeper, to seek the truth, to serve, to work, and implements character training. ACA’s forward facing Statement of Faith provides unity for the school. He explains that if you are consistent in your stance, it’s generally not a problem, legally. He reminds us that Jesus said that the world hated Him and so it will hate us! (John 15:18) He explains that it is our job to stand up for what is right, lovingly. He concludes with discussing the details of ACA’s new accreditation and how this will help families financially by providing a tax credit. 


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www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

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Links:

www.ACATulsa.org

www.momsonamission.net / 


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educationmomsonamissonmrkirkpost
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