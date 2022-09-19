Anandamide - The Bliss Molecule

To book a consultation go to my website





0:00 Introduction

0:12 The Bliss Molecule for Happiness & Mental Balance

0:46 What Is Anandamide?

2:11 The Health Benefits of Anandamide

3:23 The Happiness Gene That Increases Anandamide Levels

4:22 The Link Between Anandamide, Marijuana, and Memory

5:15 Chocolate

6:14 Black Truffles

7:04 Other Foods That May Raise Anandamide Levels

7:36 Foods that contain kaempferol include:

7:56 Foods That Contain Anandamide Precursors

8:34 Palmitoylethanolamide - PEA

9:13 CBD

9:58 Increasing Anandamide With Marijuana

11:11 Get in “The Zone”

11:42 Get Physical Exercise

12:18 Increase Oxytocin - The Love Hormone

