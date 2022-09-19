Anandamide - The Bliss Molecule

To book a consultation go to my website
0:00 Introduction
0:12 The Bliss Molecule for Happiness & Mental Balance
0:46 What Is Anandamide?
2:11 The Health Benefits of Anandamide
3:23 The Happiness Gene That Increases Anandamide Levels
4:22 The Link Between Anandamide, Marijuana, and Memory
5:15 Chocolate
6:14 Black Truffles
7:04 Other Foods That May Raise Anandamide Levels
7:36 Foods that contain kaempferol include:
7:56 Foods That Contain Anandamide Precursors
8:34 Palmitoylethanolamide - PEA
9:13 CBD
9:58 Increasing Anandamide With Marijuana
11:11 Get in “The Zone”
11:42 Get Physical Exercise
12:18 Increase Oxytocin - The Love Hormone
