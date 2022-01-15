© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
La guerre cognitive contre les peuples - Stanislas Berton
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • January 15, 2022
14 janvier 2022 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sD4XN55xjVw
Sud Radio : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCESTwDXpoMgiYBHipMdKTkQ
Titre original : Peut-on parler d’une “guerre cognitive” menée contre les peuples ? Avec Stanislas Berton
Stanislas Berton, essayiste, auteur de “L’homme et la Cité - Volume II, est l'invité d'André Bercoff sur Sud Radio.
➡️ Bercoff dans tous ses états, du lundi au jeudi de 12h à 14h et le vendredi de 12h à 13h.
🎧 Retrouvez nos podcasts et articles : https://www.sudradio.fr/
🔴 Nous suivre sur les réseaux sociaux 🔴
▪️ Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/SudRadioOffi
▪️ Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/sudradiooff
▪️ Twitter : https://twitter.com/SudRadio
TikTok : https://www.tiktok.com/@sudradio?lang=fr
#BERCOFF_DANS_TOUS_SES_ETATS-2022-01-14#
Sud Radio : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCESTwDXpoMgiYBHipMdKTkQ
Titre original : Peut-on parler d’une “guerre cognitive” menée contre les peuples ? Avec Stanislas Berton
Stanislas Berton, essayiste, auteur de “L’homme et la Cité - Volume II, est l'invité d'André Bercoff sur Sud Radio.
➡️ Bercoff dans tous ses états, du lundi au jeudi de 12h à 14h et le vendredi de 12h à 13h.
🎧 Retrouvez nos podcasts et articles : https://www.sudradio.fr/
🔴 Nous suivre sur les réseaux sociaux 🔴
▪️ Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/SudRadioOffi
▪️ Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/sudradiooff
▪️ Twitter : https://twitter.com/SudRadio
TikTok : https://www.tiktok.com/@sudradio?lang=fr
#BERCOFF_DANS_TOUS_SES_ETATS-2022-01-14#
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.