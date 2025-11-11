Birth/Manifestation of the Manchild of Revelation 12 - Dream Received Jan 4/19

Our Father in heaven is about to ratify the covenant between Jesus and his Bride and fulfill the promise given to Abraham. It has been 7 years since the manifestation of the lower Manchild. The 'birthing' process is now complete. The full Manchild company will soon be unveiled. God bless!

16 Therefore, [inheriting] the promise depends entirely on faith [that is, confident trust in the unseen God], in order that it may be given as an act of grace [His unmerited favor and mercy], so that the promise will be [legally] guaranteed to all the descendants [of Abraham]—not only for those [Jewish believers] who keep the Law, but also for those [Gentile believers] who share the faith of Abraham, who is the [spiritual] father of us all— 17 (as it is written [in Scripture], “I have made you a father of many nations”) in the sight of Him in whom he believed, that is, God [a]who gives life to the dead and calls into being that which does not exist. (Romans 4:16-17, Amplified Version)

