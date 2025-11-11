Birth/Manifestation of the Manchild of Revelation 12 - Dream Received Jan 4/19

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our Father in heaven is about to ratify the covenant between Jesus and his Bride and fulfill the promise given to Abraham. It has been 7 years since the manifestation of the lower Manchild. The 'birthing' process is now complete. The full Manchild company will soon be unveiled. God bless!
16 Therefore, [inheriting] the promise depends entirely on faith [that is, confident trust in the unseen God], in order that it may be given as an act of grace [His unmerited favor and mercy], so that the promise will be [legally] guaranteed to all the descendants [of Abraham]—not only for those [Jewish believers] who keep the Law, but also for those [Gentile believers] who share the faith of Abraham, who is the [spiritual] father of us all— 17 (as it is written [in Scripture], “I have made you a father of many nations”) in the sight of Him in whom he believed, that is, God [a]who gives life to the dead and calls into being that which does not exist. (Romans 4:16-17, Amplified Version)