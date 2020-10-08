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Judge Demands Mom Get Nonexistent Vaccine or Never See Her Child
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41 views • October 08, 2020
Melanie Joseph joins. She has been denied visitation rights of custody agreement by a judge who demands that she & her teen son get the COVID vaccine that doesn’t exist. The judge has punished other mothers over imagined COVID “violations”
Her GoFundMe can be found at https://gf.me/u/yymqag
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
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https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
Her GoFundMe can be found at https://gf.me/u/yymqag
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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