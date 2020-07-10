© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Feeding the Little Bat with Mealworms
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • July 10, 2020
Little Bat found on the side of the road, upside down, wings open, flapping and in distress..... 2 Sparrows standing beside it. Don't know if the Sparrows were attacking or trying to 'help'? Brought little Bat home and fed meal worms and lightly sweetened water for 2 days. On the second night after feeding on the patio table in the garden, little Battie sat and took in all the sounds of the night; we could see the little ears twitching when it heard something different. After about 30 minutes the wings opened, there was no 'flapping' like a bird........... Battie seemed to elevate off the table, floated down off the edge about a foot, and then swooped off across the garden, over the hedge and into the darkening sky. We have never seen anything other than a jet take off so quickly and seemingly with so little effort. It was amazing. Do you know that Bats can live for 20 to 30 years so they are worth looking after.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.