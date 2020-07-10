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Feeding the Little Bat with Mealworms
Chiikiweeki
Chiikiweeki
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8 views • July 10, 2020
Little Bat found on the side of the road, upside down, wings open, flapping and in distress..... 2 Sparrows standing beside it. Don't know if the Sparrows were attacking or trying to 'help'? Brought little Bat home and fed meal worms and lightly sweetened water for 2 days. On the second night after feeding on the patio table in the garden, little Battie sat and took in all the sounds of the night; we could see the little ears twitching when it heard something different. After about 30 minutes the wings opened, there was no 'flapping' like a bird........... Battie seemed to elevate off the table, floated down off the edge about a foot, and then swooped off across the garden, over the hedge and into the darkening sky. We have never seen anything other than a jet take off so quickly and seemingly with so little effort. It was amazing. Do you know that Bats can live for 20 to 30 years so they are worth looking after.
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naturebatmealwormsfeeding a batinjured batsaving a bat
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