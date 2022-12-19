Climate Change: Should Christians Care about it?

So why should Christians care about if this planet dies or not? Revelation 11 says God will destroys those who destroy this earth. Put it in another way, this planet has been entrusted to us humans. How we treat this planet is a reflection on how much we care about the responsibility that has been given to us by God.
