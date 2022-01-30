BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pure Facts in Prophecy #13 - Christianity mixed with Paganism
Take Heed Lest Ye Fall
Take Heed Lest Ye Fall
547 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
309 views • January 30, 2022
Exactly as prophesied, the Vatican is a "mixture" of Paganism and watered-down Christianity.

All links in this video are listed in my poGm blog entry at: https://nicholaspogm.blog/2022/01/14/pure-facts-in-prophecy-13-antichrist-to-mix-christianity-with-paganism/

PURE FACTS IN PROPHECY PLAYLIST:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLK7kUli-mCh8W_X2cy_H4IzS7_QmeSv7h

WE HAVE LITTLE TIME LEFT - WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? GET THIS BOOK:
https://vbates.com/product/the-spirit-of-prophecy-volume-4/

WE NOW HAVE OUR OWN poGm LIVE STREAM! FAVORITE THIS LINK!
https://remnantofgod.org/meeting.htm
(We go LIVE Friday evening 8:00pm and Sabbath day at 12:00 noon EST)

SDR SERMONS & STUDIES:
https://remnantofgod.org/sdrhome.htm

GROWING LIST OF VIDEOS THAT WERE BANNED BY YOUTUBE:
https://remnantofgod.org/banned.htm

Main site: https://www.remnantofGod.org

SDR Ministers may not subscribe to doctrines or beliefs of any individuals or ministers presented any of our videos, video clips when viewed in their entirety which may reveal a point of view which we SDR Ministers do not agree with our adherence to scripture. Our videos are for illustration and education purposes on the subject matter presented. If these individuals are lost in another area, which is not in accordance with the Bible and the beliefs of the Seventh Day Remnant Church, our best efforts are made to use information, which is in keeping with our beliefs and not their errors they may have in other areas. If you find that others are in error in another area of life, please go to them and share the truth so they may see the truth we have in its fullness. Thank you.
Keywords
free speechromanbiblesocialismchristianityeliteprophecyusacatholicvaticannew world ordermark of the beastmixpopeone world governmentantichrist666romearmageddonpaganismfalse prophetsatanistsunday lawssigns of the end3 angels
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Brace For Impact: Diesel Costs Top $6.50 A Gallon Amid Worsening Supply Disruptions

Brace For Impact: Diesel Costs Top $6.50 A Gallon Amid Worsening Supply Disruptions

Sterling Ashworth
Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Belle Carter
Five TV Networks Suspend White House Coverage After Three Outlets Banned

Five TV Networks Suspend White House Coverage After Three Outlets Banned

Douglas Harrington
Meta Smart Glasses Face Lawsuits Over Intimate Images, Privacy Claims

Meta Smart Glasses Face Lawsuits Over Intimate Images, Privacy Claims

Belle Carter
It’s Not Panic Buying—It’s Preparedness: Why Smart People Are Stocking Up Now

It’s Not Panic Buying—It’s Preparedness: Why Smart People Are Stocking Up Now

Mike Adams
Organic coconut milk powder: A prepper&#8217;s pantry essential that doesn&#8217;t need refrigeration

Organic coconut milk powder: A prepper’s pantry essential that doesn’t need refrigeration

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy