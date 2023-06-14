WHERE ARE THEY??? | 6-14-2023

Show #1912

Links from today's LIVE show:

Where are these guys? https://www.charismanews.com/us/78657-25-pastors-including-paula-white-cain-and-jentezen-franklin-pray-over-trump-at-white-house

Tucker on Trump https://news.yahoo.com/tucker-carlson-blasts-filthy-decadent-030834070.html?fr=sycsrp_catchall

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1668747661028081664

Ai writes a new bible: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BjFZtzEIVqM

Puberty Blockers https://www.youtube.com/shorts/9T-Zs1fYtbk

Drag UCC https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A5Nd9OA13rU

Trump Speech https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/what-these-thugs-have-done-my-family-is/

Ivan Raiklin https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/savage-former-green-beret-confronts-cdc-director-walensky/

Public money https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/fema-give-363-8-million-non-federal-entities/

Diversity https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/biden-state-department-wants-76-million-diversity-equity/

WICKED TEACHERS - students revolt https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=71_sS7CkkZE&t=36s

Preacher Arrested: https://www.bizpacreview.com/2023/06/11/preacher-arrested-for-quoting-bible-at-pa-pride-event-but-vulgarity-reigns-in-dc-white-house-defaces-flag-1367288/

Websters - Outlaw: https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/outlaw

Romans 8:2 : https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=romans+8%3A2&version=KJV

Psalm 26:10: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+26%3A10&version=KJV

Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.

