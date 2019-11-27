© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JOSHUA LEE TURNER - AS GOOD A PLACE AS ANY (Full Official Audio Album with bonus 'Firmament' Music Video)
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • November 27, 2019
JOSHUA LEE TURNER - AS GOOD A PLACE AS ANY
(Full Official Audio Album with bonus 'Firmament' Music Video)
All Songs written and produced by Joshua Lee Turner.
Nineteen and Aimless
That Tired Dream
Rockaway
Firmament
I Do, I Think
Trivia Night
Free Man In Hell
Cross-Eyed Love
DeKalb, Illinois
Ladybug
Firmament (Bonus Official Music Video)
Josh Turner Guitar can be found on YouTube @ https://www.youtube.com/user/200000028
You may purchase his CD at: https://shop.bandwear.com/collections/joshua-lee-turner-shop
This ”Unofficial” Album Video Created by DenethGilne.
Please Subscribe, Like and Share etc… Thank You
DenethGilne may be found on Minds.com as well @ https://www.minds.com/DenethGilne
You may join us at Minds.com here: https://www.minds.com/DenethGilne?referrer=DenethGilne
Our BitChute Channel @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/denethgilne/
Our Gab Channel @ https://gab.com/DenethGilne
Our YouTube Channel @ https://tinyurl.com/DenethGilneYouTube
(Full Official Audio Album with bonus 'Firmament' Music Video)
All Songs written and produced by Joshua Lee Turner.
Nineteen and Aimless
That Tired Dream
Rockaway
Firmament
I Do, I Think
Trivia Night
Free Man In Hell
Cross-Eyed Love
DeKalb, Illinois
Ladybug
Firmament (Bonus Official Music Video)
Josh Turner Guitar can be found on YouTube @ https://www.youtube.com/user/200000028
You may purchase his CD at: https://shop.bandwear.com/collections/joshua-lee-turner-shop
This ”Unofficial” Album Video Created by DenethGilne.
Please Subscribe, Like and Share etc… Thank You
DenethGilne may be found on Minds.com as well @ https://www.minds.com/DenethGilne
You may join us at Minds.com here: https://www.minds.com/DenethGilne?referrer=DenethGilne
Our BitChute Channel @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/denethgilne/
Our Gab Channel @ https://gab.com/DenethGilne
Our YouTube Channel @ https://tinyurl.com/DenethGilneYouTube
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.