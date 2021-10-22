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Florida's Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo: According to the data, there is no clinical benefit to masking children in schools.
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1 view • October 22, 2021
From https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/2182:
Florida's New Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo:
"In Florida, we are going to stay close to the data, and we are going to let you know how we feel about the data. And, the data does not support any clinical benefit for children in schools with mask mandates. The highest quality data finds no evidence of that."
Florida's New Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo:
"In Florida, we are going to stay close to the data, and we are going to let you know how we feel about the data. And, the data does not support any clinical benefit for children in schools with mask mandates. The highest quality data finds no evidence of that."
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