Crossed Swords II (1995, Neo Geo CD)

Crossed Swords II is a beat'em up developed by ADK (formerly Alpha
Denshi Corporation) for the Neo Geo CD. It was only released in Japan.
This video shows footage from an arcade bootleg that was ripped from the
CD. Crossed Swords II received unofficial ports to Neo Geo MVS and AES
in 2015.
