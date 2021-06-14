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SHOCKING PROOF! THEY'RE STEALING EVERYTHING! THIS IS THE DEATH STROKE.
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785 views • June 14, 2021
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SHOCKING PROOF! They're Stealing EVERYTHING with the fiat they've conjured up out of thin air! This is the DEATH STROKE, and unless they are stopped right now, most Americans will live as serfs and the Great Reset will be one of feudalism for generations. The criminal Federal Reserve central bank and their henchman like Blackrock are buying up tens of thousands of homes at huge premiums.. These homes are being turned into SFR's, single family rentals. This evil will end the American Dream forever.
Get The Big Silver Short HERE:
https://www.amazon.com/Big-Silver-Short-Short-Squeeze-Lifetime/dp/B08BDZ5H6K
Related article:
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/wealth-redistribution-blackrock-and-other-institutional-investors-buying-entire?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+zerohedge%2Ffeed+%28zero+hedge+-+on+a+long+enough+timeline%2C+the+survival+rate+for+everyone+drops+to+zero%29
http://www.freeamericawatch.com
Get your FREE watch today by clicking the link above ^^^
SHOCKING PROOF! They're Stealing EVERYTHING with the fiat they've conjured up out of thin air! This is the DEATH STROKE, and unless they are stopped right now, most Americans will live as serfs and the Great Reset will be one of feudalism for generations. The criminal Federal Reserve central bank and their henchman like Blackrock are buying up tens of thousands of homes at huge premiums.. These homes are being turned into SFR's, single family rentals. This evil will end the American Dream forever.
Get The Big Silver Short HERE:
https://www.amazon.com/Big-Silver-Short-Short-Squeeze-Lifetime/dp/B08BDZ5H6K
Related article:
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/wealth-redistribution-blackrock-and-other-institutional-investors-buying-entire?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+zerohedge%2Ffeed+%28zero+hedge+-+on+a+long+enough+timeline%2C+the+survival+rate+for+everyone+drops+to+zero%29
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