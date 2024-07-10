BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Public Health was written into the law as a way of subverting constitutional rights, David Martin
215 views • 10 months ago

“Public Health was written into the law as the way of subverting constitutional rights. “If you're going to… control and manipulate a population, what you have to do is effectively create HOUSE ARREST for the non-compliant. “In April of 2020, I said this entire [COVID-19] program was the launch of the  ‘Universal House Arrest’ program. “Using Public Health… we have been placed under a virtual house arrest and the technologies that are enabling that are going to be increasingly rolled out, whether it's  your 5G, 6G, personal identity chips, whether it's the things that you wear, it's the personal devices that monitor your behavior, the personal devices that monitor your health status. “These are all meant to effectively be the anklet on your leg for the criminal that you are if you think you are entitled to liberty.”

David Martin, PhD with Russell Brand on 17 May 2024.

The full 55-minute interview, titled "WHO "Murdered" People In Ebola Clinical Trails!! Dr Dave Martin EXPOSES WHO Like Never Before - SF #368", is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v4vr72z-oh-sht-who-murder-people-in-ebola-clinical-trails-who-exposed-like-never-be.html

Mirrored - Fat News


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
public healthdavid martinsubverting constitutional rights


