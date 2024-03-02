🥸 Woke American Military Leaders: This is Why No Nations Fear Us Anymore 👀
52 views
•
Published 19 hours ago
•
This is Lt. Colonel Bree Fram and Some People Wonder Why No Nations Fear Us Anymore
Keywords
wokeus militarywhat is that
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos