The Remnant - Living Courageously in an Unbelieving World

Victor Hugo Vaca podcast- Fantastic interview with Laura Baker, discussing the remnant and end time scenarios based on scriptures, the importance of repentance and cleansing your bloodline from generational sin. She explains the power of agreement and how things operate in the spirit realm, pointing out the differences between the kingdom of God vs the kingdoms of this world, and the importance of being filled with the Holy Spirit. How to walk in spiritual strength, and so much more.....
http://www.victorhugocollection.com/
Laura Baker's website: www.cleansingthebloodline.com
Links to her book: ROOTS OF INIQUITY purchase the book