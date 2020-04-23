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They are turning earth and you, that Yahweh created, into an upside down, hellish, recreated realm in Lucifer's fallen image.
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82 views • April 23, 2020
They reveal their motives through their propaganda boxes that you watch. They call their programming movies and TV shows...
And you willfully love Lucifer's upside down kingdom!
And you willfully love Lucifer's upside down kingdom!
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