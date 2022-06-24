Bill O’Reilly Stock market MELTDOWN is ALL Biden's fault

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Glenn Beck.Jun 17, 2022 Bill O’Reilly says the ‘stock market meltdown’ is the ‘final nail’ for Team Biden. Why? Because hard-working Americans who save money for retirement and spend it responsibly expect just one thing from government in return: For it to run efficiently and honestly. But, instead, we’re now stuck with the ‘most incompetent government of the last 150 years,’ Bill O’Reilly says, and YOUR wallet, savings, and net worth are taking a direct hit because of it. It’s all thank to Joe Biden, O’Reilly tells Glenn, and this financial mess has gotten SO BAD that O'Reilly says this is the biggest story of the YEAR.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_XnHXJjAbU