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Christian Book Author Questions People at Arby's | Flat Earth
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46 views • December 25, 2020
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Feb 13, 2018 with 4.9K views.
The Doctrine of the Shape of the Earth: A Comprehensive Biblical Perspective by Christian Author "Nathan Roberts" has one simple question to ask the people at Arby's. Do you know the answer?
Do you trust God's Word to be Faithful and True? Have you ever considered what the authors of the Bible, who were inspired by God, wrote about regarding the shape of the Earth? Does God's Word even mention the topic? Are NASA's claims and the mainstream Scientific Community in complete alignment with God's Word, or are there some contradictions? If there are contradictions, does it really matter? Did God intend for us to interpret his description of his Earth as mere poetry and metaphors? Is it possible that NASA has debunked God's Word at our subconscious? Does God's Word state that he created a Globe Earth, Flat Earth, or some other kind of shaped Earth? Does God care what you believe the shape of the Earth to be? The answers to these questions and many many more are within, and you may just be surprised.
Buy the best selling book on Amazon!
https://www.amazon.com/Doctrine-Shape-Earth-Comprehensive-Perspective-ebook/dp/B074YVX2ZY
Nathan Robert's YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqg2KuhD4-XsmcRTNFzKm8Q
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
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SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
The Doctrine of the Shape of the Earth: A Comprehensive Biblical Perspective by Christian Author "Nathan Roberts" has one simple question to ask the people at Arby's. Do you know the answer?
Do you trust God's Word to be Faithful and True? Have you ever considered what the authors of the Bible, who were inspired by God, wrote about regarding the shape of the Earth? Does God's Word even mention the topic? Are NASA's claims and the mainstream Scientific Community in complete alignment with God's Word, or are there some contradictions? If there are contradictions, does it really matter? Did God intend for us to interpret his description of his Earth as mere poetry and metaphors? Is it possible that NASA has debunked God's Word at our subconscious? Does God's Word state that he created a Globe Earth, Flat Earth, or some other kind of shaped Earth? Does God care what you believe the shape of the Earth to be? The answers to these questions and many many more are within, and you may just be surprised.
Buy the best selling book on Amazon!
https://www.amazon.com/Doctrine-Shape-Earth-Comprehensive-Perspective-ebook/dp/B074YVX2ZY
Nathan Robert's YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqg2KuhD4-XsmcRTNFzKm8Q
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
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