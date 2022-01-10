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Divine Goddess Transmission 10/1/2022
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94 views • January 10, 2022
As we emerge from this January portal that began on the 1st of the month through 10th, a shining path begins to form. It is the only way forward. It may still be clouded in murky twilight or in the darkness of the indigo night, discoverable only by a single golden gossamer thread or a bright shining light, but it is there, if you have prepared thoroughly for this journey.
So, as we cross the threshold into a new era, there is much that has to fall away........
So, as we cross the threshold into a new era, there is much that has to fall away........
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