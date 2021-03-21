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Dr Anne McCloskey
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63 views • March 21, 2021
Freedom Alliance Island of Ireland - 17 March 2021
Dr Anne McCloskey speaks directly to all of us with the truth about what has happened over the last year. Please share this video widely.
We will protect the sovereign, inalienable rights of the people-the right to life, freedom, bodily integrity, movement, speech, association, property and religious …
This is only 6 minutes long, but rich and full of “the Truth” about recent events surrounding this Trojan Horse referred to as a “pandemic”. We know in our hearts this has been sold to us unfairly packaged by the “lame-stream media pundits”.
Share this with your social media groups, friends, family and neighbors today.
Dr Anne McCloskey speaks directly to all of us with the truth about what has happened over the last year. Please share this video widely.
We will protect the sovereign, inalienable rights of the people-the right to life, freedom, bodily integrity, movement, speech, association, property and religious …
This is only 6 minutes long, but rich and full of “the Truth” about recent events surrounding this Trojan Horse referred to as a “pandemic”. We know in our hearts this has been sold to us unfairly packaged by the “lame-stream media pundits”.
Share this with your social media groups, friends, family and neighbors today.
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