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5G Destroys Oxygen Both In Air And In You-.mp4
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79 views • July 21, 2020
Frequencies are doing things that you have no education about- Refusing to listen to those of knowledge will be your regret one day and by then I hope things will not be too late for you and those you might care about- I suggest that you learn a few things about DEW- And share my posts will you?
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