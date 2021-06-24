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People I personally know dying from vaccine! And social media hides it!
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331 views • June 24, 2021
How are you gonna put a video on main stream media and then somebody dies from that exact video and then you're gonna tell me my video is fake and harmful social media platforms need to be charged for crimes against humanity!!!!!
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#HelpUsSaveHumanity
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#HelpUsSaveHumanity
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