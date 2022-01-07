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EARLY EVIDENCE FROM DENMARK ON OMICRON AND BOOSTERS ~ THINKING SLOW
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41 views • January 07, 2022
EARLY EVIDENCE FROM DENMARK ON OMICRON AND BOOSTERS ~ THINKING SLOW
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/Cet4hgL9x5IU/
We look at early evidence from Denmark on the effectiveness of boosters and ask why the incidence of omicron is 2x higher in the vaccinated than the unvaccinated. We also discuss proportionally of policy response of 12 million jabs and 110 million tests for a population of 5.9 million.
Website: https://thinkingslow1.wordpress.com/
Source: https://rumble.com/vrzqfz-early-evidence-from-denmark-on-omicron-and-boosters.html
IF YOU SUPPORT MY WORK,MY CHANNEL.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE HERE.WE NEED TO STOP THIS
INSANITY TOGETHER... WE CAN STOP THIS !!!
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/Cet4hgL9x5IU/
We look at early evidence from Denmark on the effectiveness of boosters and ask why the incidence of omicron is 2x higher in the vaccinated than the unvaccinated. We also discuss proportionally of policy response of 12 million jabs and 110 million tests for a population of 5.9 million.
Website: https://thinkingslow1.wordpress.com/
Source: https://rumble.com/vrzqfz-early-evidence-from-denmark-on-omicron-and-boosters.html
IF YOU SUPPORT MY WORK,MY CHANNEL.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE HERE.WE NEED TO STOP THIS
INSANITY TOGETHER... WE CAN STOP THIS !!!
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