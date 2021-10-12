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"IS MY EMPLOYER IS REQUIRED TO PAY FOR TESTING?" -- Peggy to the Rescue
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21 views • October 12, 2021
Oct 9, 2021
✅ NEW!!! THE HEALTHY AMERICAN MORNING SHOW -- LIVE STREAM
on Youtube, daily Mon-Fri 10am pacific for your positive encouragement!
✅ DAILY! "PEGGY TO THE RESCUE" -- LIVE STREAM
on Youtube, daily Mon-Fri 3pm pacific to learn about your rights and the laws that protect them.
URGENT! Be sure you are subscribed to BOTH my YT channels: (in case on gets a strike)
✅ NEW!!! THE HEALTHY AMERICAN MORNING SHOW -- LIVE STREAM
on Youtube, daily Mon-Fri 10am pacific for your positive encouragement!
URGENT! Be sure you are subscribed to BOTH my YT channels: (in case one gets a strike)
✅ "The Healthy American Peggy Hall" (Youtube main channel)
https://bit.ly/3yGTHpN
✅ "Living Swell with Peggy Hall" (Youtube backup channel)
https://bit.ly/2T6AWx2
✅ GET YOUR RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION for college or employer:
www.thehealthyamerican.org/religious-exemptions
✅ FREE NEWSLETTER -- stay in touch if these channels go down!
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org
✅ INSTAGRAM @thehealthyamericanpeggyhall
✅ FACEBOOK peggy.hall1
✅ TELEGRAM thehealthyamericanwithpeggyhall
✅ Join my ad-free, censorship-free, EXCLUSIVE private video platform here: https://PeggyHall.tv
✅ HOW TO WIN IN COURT
https://www.howtowinincourt.com/FrameSet.cfm?mTitle=QStartHere
✅ "FULLY IMMUNIZED" T-SHIRTS HERE:
https://bit.ly/35ZCRWT
✅ Checks, letters and cards are gratefully received here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar # 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
✅ SUPPORT this channel with your financial gifts here:
https://bit.ly/3jqji1L
✅ FREE US Civil Rights Protection Card (#5 here):
https://bit.ly/3hfKXA1
✅ STATE LAWS that prohibit discrimination:
https://bit.ly/3yjuP7B
✅ MEDICAL RIGHTS online class here:
https://bit.ly/363tKV4
✅ EMPLOYEE RIGHTS online class here:
https://bit.ly/3vZwTA1
✅ FREEDOM LEARNING online seminar -- get your kids out of public schools:
https://bit.ly/3w9k99U
✅ GET MY FAV EMERGENCY LONG-TERM FOOD STORAGE:
https://bit.ly/3Ad7KVC
✅ Checks, letters and cards are gratefully received here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar # 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
✅ NEW!!! THE HEALTHY AMERICAN MORNING SHOW -- LIVE STREAM
on Youtube, daily Mon-Fri 10am pacific for your positive encouragement!
✅ DAILY! "PEGGY TO THE RESCUE" -- LIVE STREAM
on Youtube, daily Mon-Fri 3pm pacific to learn about your rights and the laws that protect them.
URGENT! Be sure you are subscribed to BOTH my YT channels: (in case on gets a strike)
✅ NEW!!! THE HEALTHY AMERICAN MORNING SHOW -- LIVE STREAM
on Youtube, daily Mon-Fri 10am pacific for your positive encouragement!
URGENT! Be sure you are subscribed to BOTH my YT channels: (in case one gets a strike)
✅ "The Healthy American Peggy Hall" (Youtube main channel)
https://bit.ly/3yGTHpN
✅ "Living Swell with Peggy Hall" (Youtube backup channel)
https://bit.ly/2T6AWx2
✅ GET YOUR RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION for college or employer:
www.thehealthyamerican.org/religious-exemptions
✅ FREE NEWSLETTER -- stay in touch if these channels go down!
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org
✅ INSTAGRAM @thehealthyamericanpeggyhall
✅ FACEBOOK peggy.hall1
✅ TELEGRAM thehealthyamericanwithpeggyhall
✅ Join my ad-free, censorship-free, EXCLUSIVE private video platform here: https://PeggyHall.tv
✅ HOW TO WIN IN COURT
https://www.howtowinincourt.com/FrameSet.cfm?mTitle=QStartHere
✅ "FULLY IMMUNIZED" T-SHIRTS HERE:
https://bit.ly/35ZCRWT
✅ Checks, letters and cards are gratefully received here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar # 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
✅ SUPPORT this channel with your financial gifts here:
https://bit.ly/3jqji1L
✅ FREE US Civil Rights Protection Card (#5 here):
https://bit.ly/3hfKXA1
✅ STATE LAWS that prohibit discrimination:
https://bit.ly/3yjuP7B
✅ MEDICAL RIGHTS online class here:
https://bit.ly/363tKV4
✅ EMPLOYEE RIGHTS online class here:
https://bit.ly/3vZwTA1
✅ FREEDOM LEARNING online seminar -- get your kids out of public schools:
https://bit.ly/3w9k99U
✅ GET MY FAV EMERGENCY LONG-TERM FOOD STORAGE:
https://bit.ly/3Ad7KVC
✅ Checks, letters and cards are gratefully received here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar # 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
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