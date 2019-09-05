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IMPOSSIBLE: Zooming under the sun!
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212 views • September 05, 2019
Science tells you the sun is a staggering 93,000,000 miles away.
Yet it can be zoomed in on until it's full frame, but the birds practically stay the same size?
If you think for one second the sun is far away, and a camera is that powerful: You have a serious mental disorder!
Yet it can be zoomed in on until it's full frame, but the birds practically stay the same size?
If you think for one second the sun is far away, and a camera is that powerful: You have a serious mental disorder!
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