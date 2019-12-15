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Fat Whale
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15 views • December 15, 2019
FAT WHALE
c.1981,2019 – Mike Caraway
1) Fat whale, movin home,
Fat whale, movin home,
Like a planet thru the neck of the hour glass,
I dance and jostle my way back to you,
If you have any respect for what we’re goin thru,
You’ll be oh so happy to have me here with you.
REFRAIN: All our rejections, sailors’ projections,
Ain’t changed the port we’re bound to,
You may tide me o’er with the favor of recognizin the fact
His breakers have already broke thru you.
2) Fat whale, movin home,
Fat whale, movin home,
Thru waves of magnetic attack and control,
Past waves of half-truths and smug self-righteous lies,
We leap for the light of the free gift He gave,
The glory of His love from above the sky.
REFRAIN
3) Fat whale, movin home,
Fat whale, movin home,
Down buried with Him in His death, up raised to new life righteousness,
We’re gratefully sharin every breath,
Presentin ourselves as weapons of His loving kindness,
With victory, resurrection, together blessed.
REFRAIN
4) Fat whale, movin home,
Fat whale, movin home,
Old Johah was swallowed for three days,
And Jesus too, but He’s risen,
We believers live on in one body,
This love journey leads to the heavens.
REFRAIN
Fat whale, movin home,
Fat whale, movin home.
c.1981,2019 – Mike Caraway
1) Fat whale, movin home,
Fat whale, movin home,
Like a planet thru the neck of the hour glass,
I dance and jostle my way back to you,
If you have any respect for what we’re goin thru,
You’ll be oh so happy to have me here with you.
REFRAIN: All our rejections, sailors’ projections,
Ain’t changed the port we’re bound to,
You may tide me o’er with the favor of recognizin the fact
His breakers have already broke thru you.
2) Fat whale, movin home,
Fat whale, movin home,
Thru waves of magnetic attack and control,
Past waves of half-truths and smug self-righteous lies,
We leap for the light of the free gift He gave,
The glory of His love from above the sky.
REFRAIN
3) Fat whale, movin home,
Fat whale, movin home,
Down buried with Him in His death, up raised to new life righteousness,
We’re gratefully sharin every breath,
Presentin ourselves as weapons of His loving kindness,
With victory, resurrection, together blessed.
REFRAIN
4) Fat whale, movin home,
Fat whale, movin home,
Old Johah was swallowed for three days,
And Jesus too, but He’s risen,
We believers live on in one body,
This love journey leads to the heavens.
REFRAIN
Fat whale, movin home,
Fat whale, movin home.
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