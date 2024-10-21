BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

No, NeoCon Nikki Should Not Be Let Back Into Trumpworld
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
783 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
50 views • 6 months ago

Generally speaking, I'm a forgiving person. I believe in second chances. I sometimes believe in third chances. And as we've learned in the world of politics, sometimes people can be wrong and turn things around over time. Lest we forget, both Donald Trump and Ronald Reagan were Democrats before they weren't.


Reports are circulating that Team Trump is in talks with former Ambassador Nikki Haley to participate in the last two weeks of his campaign, likely in exchange for some "considerations" should he win. There's nothing surprising about this; Trump has demonstrated over the years a willingness to reconcile even with his harshest critics and strongest adversaries, including Ted Cruz, Glenn Beck, and Greg Gutfeld.


Haley represents a portion of the Republican Establishment that doesn't believe in America First. She's a NeoCon and card-carrying member of the Military Industrial Complex. But she does hold a little sway over Bush-Cheney Republicans and most importantly she's a woman. The gap right now between Trump and Kamala Harris with women is quite large.


Read More: https://jdrucker.com/no-neocon-nikki-should-not-be-let-back-into-trumpworld/

Keywords
donald trumpnikki haleyelection 2024the jd rucker show
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy