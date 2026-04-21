🚨US troop Commanders cast Iran war as biblical prophecy - telling them Trump was 'anointed by Jesus' to strike Iran & hasten Christ's return

🚨US troops: Commanders cast Iran war as biblical prophecy

US service members have filed formal legal grievances claiming some commanders are framing the Iran war in overtly religious and apocalyptic language. The complaints depict a chain of command where President Trump is cast as a divinely anointed instrument sent to trigger Armageddon.

🔊 8 US states have reportedly begun replacing "West Bank" with the biblical terms "Judea and Samaria" in official government documents. Troops on the frontlines allege certain commanders are telling them Trump was "anointed by Jesus" to strike Iran and hasten Christ's return.

The complaints further cite inflammatory anti-Muslim rhetoric from Republican officials and Ambassador Huckabee's use of Scripture to justify territorial expansion.

Adding:

Ignoramus Trump and the last crusade against Iran

Trump and the Pentagon paint Iran war as an end times battle between good and evil, but which side are they?

The US military’s top nonprofit religious watchdog says complaints about the Iran war’s positioning as a holy or religious war, crusade or divine imperative has topped 200 across 50+ bases.

On the face of it, the signs are all there, Christian Zionists say:

🔴 In Matthew 24:6, Jesus says “you will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed; these things must happen, but the end is still to come”

🔴 In the fabled apocalyptic battle between Gog and Magog in Ezekiel 38-39, Israel fights a war against a powerful coalition before God intervenes to grant righteous victory to the Israelites

🔴 Jeremiah 49:34-39 prophesizes “breaking the bow” of the great power of Elam (ancient Iran) and scattering its people to the “four winds”

The problem? The Trumpians’ deliberate cherry-picking and bastardization of these quotes:

🔴 the Ezekial 38-39 story portrays a peaceful, unsuspecting Israel being attacked. In reality Israel is the aggressor

🔴 Gog’s motive is to “seize, plunder and carry off spoil” of Israel. In reality, Trump is the one talking about “taking Iran’s oil”

🔴 Jesus’ teachings of universal love and compassion are completely antithetical to many of the Old Testament’s stories, nowhere more so than his absolute rejection of the genocidal annihilation of enemies, like the story of Amalek, so often cited by Netanyahu

The Bible is filled with wisdom and quotations which can be interpreted in various ways – for good or evil purposes.

🧐 Want a verse that lines up more closely to our times?

Take Daniel 11:36-45:

📖 “The king will do as he pleases. He will exalt and magnify himself above every god and will say unheard-of things against the God of gods (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/68157). He will be successful until the time of wrath is completed, for what has been determined must take place…He will attack the mightiest fortresses with the help of a foreign god and will greatly honor those who acknowledge him…Yet he will come to his end and no one will help him.”





@geopolitics_prime