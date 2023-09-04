UKRAINE IS LOSING THIS WAR! U.S. LEADERS BIG DECLARATION.

U.S. President Joe Biden is in the crosshairs over his policies on the Russia-Ukraine war. U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has lashed out at President Biden. "Ukraine is losing this war with Russia," said Marjorie Taylor Greene. Slamming Biden, she claimed that U.S. policies are strengthening the BRICS. Marjorie said she was probably the only U.S. leader to speak the truth out loud.

