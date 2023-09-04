UKRAINE IS LOSING THIS WAR! U.S. LEADERS BIG DECLARATION.

U.S. President Joe Biden is in the crosshairs over his policies on the Russia-Ukraine war. U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has lashed out at President Biden. "Ukraine is losing this war with Russia," said Marjorie Taylor Greene. Slamming Biden, she claimed that U.S. policies are strengthening the BRICS. Marjorie said she was probably the only U.S. leader to speak the truth out loud.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.