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Russia Ukraine Updates
Railroad freight traffic across the United States could come to a screeching halt July 18 if progress isn’t made on a labor contract between national rail carriers and their unions
Article : https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/trains-could-stop-running-us-literally-one-week-now
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ckx91-trains-could-literally-stop-running-in-the-us-one-week-from-now.html