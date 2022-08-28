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Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, August 27, 2022, # 368 ( Dane Wigington )
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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"Once in a thousand year" floods have now become a weekly event, and not just in the US. Catastrophic flooding is now often coming on the heals of "once in a thousand year" droughts. Extreme drought/deluge scenarios are the hallmark of covert climate intervention operations. Food crops all over the world are either being fried or flooded, formerly thriving forests are being incinerated, whole ecosystems are being wiped out. What will it take to compel populations to look up and take notice of the shockingly obvious geoengineering operations being conducted in our skies?

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.

Dane Wigington


To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/su...

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Must view, THE DIMMING, the most comprehensive climate engineering documentary: https://youtu.be/rf78rEAJvhY

Geoengineering Watch Vs. The "Fact Checker", Lawsuit Filed: https://youtu.be/sMedYDBFGOI

The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering: https://youtu.be/kyxmrwbTKoM


To see firsthand film footage of the climate engineering impact on our forests and its vanishing inhabitants, view the new series: "Into The Wild, With Dane Wigington": https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

In the attempt to answer as many questions as possible on the dire issue of climate engineering, Geoengineering Watch is producing a weekly “Climate Engineering News Q and A”: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... By submitting a question to this email [email protected] you are granting permission for your question and your first name to be read online. If you do not want your first name mentioned, please state that you wish to remain anonymous.

Geoengineering Watch has conducted our first ever high altitude particulate testing. Film footage of the flight and lab testing processes are featured in “The Dimming”, a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production. This is a new 12+ minute insight segment on the upcoming film. https://youtu.be/4x3z35HA6JQ

This is a 4+ minute trailer of the groundbreaking documentary “The Dimming”: https://youtu.be/nT8OR1im-FA

The latest and most effective GeoengineeringWatch.org awareness raising materials can be found at the links below:

2 sided color glossy informational flyers: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ads/

20 page fact and photo summary booklets: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/cl...

Geoengineering Watch t-shirts, cards and bumper stickers: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/g...


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Geo Watch https://www.youtube.com/c/GeoWatch


To view the locations and photo credits of the images shown, click here: https://www.facebook.com/geoengineeri...


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Dane Wigington

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Keywords
newschemtrailsweather warfarefloodshurricanesfrequenciesdewcurrent affairsgeo-engineeringtornadoesfirestsunamisradarship trackswind turbinesbunker fuelhot spotsnexradsweather forecasts
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