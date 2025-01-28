BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tucker on the Biden administration supposed attempts to kill Putin
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
70 views • 3 months ago

Tucker on the Biden administration supposed attempts to kill Putin. 

Adding: 

The EU is planning to ban the sale of gaming consoles to Russia, specifically PlayStation and Xbox. This was stated by the head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, as reported by Financial Times.

She claimed that the Russian army is using consoles to control strike drones in the war. This restriction could be included in a sanctions package timed to coincide with the third anniversary of the start of the Special Military Operation.

However, the three largest gaming console manufacturers—American Microsoft, Japanese Nintendo, and Sony—have already halted sales in Russia since early March 2022. 

The new ban by Brussels will target intermediaries in the EU, including sellers of used consoles.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
