Australian Cricketer Ricky Ponting suffers heart scare during Perth Test commentary 💉💉💉

Legendary Australia batter Ricky Ponting suffered a health scare while commentating during day Three of the first Test between Australia and West Indies, which forced him to leave the commentary box for an impromptu hospital visit. As per Sydney Morning Herald, Ponting reported feeling unwell midway on day three of the match at Perth. He travelled to seek precautionary checks on his heart.





Source:

Sheep Stream Media

🐑





Alex Hammer

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer