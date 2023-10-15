Create New Account
Age Restricted Content, Disturbing: Max Blumenthal and Wyatt Reed: Operation Gaza Truth Flood - The Grayzone live (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1902 Subscribers
56 views
Published 19 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Grayzone at:-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s602J5Sm3hg

Streamed live on 9 Oct 2023

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Wyatt Reed cover the surprise attack from Gaza that has momentarily overwhelmed Israel's military and shocked the world. They will follow events from there, including the unfolding Israeli assault on Gaza and the international response.

Transcript available on YouTube page.

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket