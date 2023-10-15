Age Restricted Content, Disturbing: Max Blumenthal and Wyatt Reed: Operation Gaza Truth Flood - The Grayzone live (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Grayzone at:-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s602J5Sm3hg
Streamed live on 9 Oct 2023
The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Wyatt Reed cover the surprise attack from Gaza that has momentarily overwhelmed Israel's military and shocked the world. They will follow events from there, including the unfolding Israeli assault on Gaza and the international response.
Transcript available on YouTube page.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.