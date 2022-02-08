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PHIL NICOZISIS Is America Still the Greatest Country in the World? Truck Convoy, Biden Blurbs, Joe Rogan
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The Sprout Report with Tom Whitmire. Special Guest PHIL NICOZISIS Answers the Question, "Is America Still Greatest Country in the World?" We Talk about the Truck Convoy, Biden Unable to Speak English, Joe Rogan Conspiracy & Watch a Clip from Newsroom.
www.PhilNico.com
www.Sproutstanding.com
RUMBLE
https://rumble.com/c/c-1180801
BRIGHTEON
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sproutstanding
February 2nd 2022
www.PhilNico.com
www.Sproutstanding.com
RUMBLE
https://rumble.com/c/c-1180801
BRIGHTEON
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sproutstanding
February 2nd 2022
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