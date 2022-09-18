Why Does the New Shot with Limited to No Human Testing Offered to Roughly a BILLION People in the West on Same Day?

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https://gnews.org/post/p1ml59df4
09/12/2022 Dr. Meryl Nass: On the same day that the CDC authorized the new booster rollout, the health regulatory agencies of Canada, the European Union, and Switzerland rolled out their new bivalent vaccines. That is a new shot with limited to no human testing offered to roughly a BILLION people in the West