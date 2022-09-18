Why Does the New Shot with Limited to No Human Testing Offered to Roughly a BILLION People in the West on Same Day?

https://gnews.org/post/p1ml59df4
09/12/2022 Dr. Meryl Nass: On the same day that the CDC authorized the new booster rollout, the health regulatory agencies of Canada, the European Union, and Switzerland rolled out their new bivalent vaccines. That is a new shot with limited to no human testing offered to roughly a BILLION people in the West
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.